Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,841 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Frontier Group were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 17,558 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 75,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Frontier Group by 210.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 545,485 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Frontier Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 8,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,186,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,207,000 after purchasing an additional 26,682 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Alexandre Clerc sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total value of $46,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,337.68. This represents a 50.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

ULCC opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 2.60. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $10.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.05 million. Frontier Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 5.53%. Frontier Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Frontier Group from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Frontier Group from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group set a $4.00 price target on Frontier Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Frontier Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontier Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

