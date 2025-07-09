Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,641 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,567,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,538 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $15,034,000. Boone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $10,741,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,663,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $7,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Stock Down 0.1%

GNW stock opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 2.53%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Genworth Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Further Reading

