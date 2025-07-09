Global Atomic Co. (TSE:GLO) Director Dean Ronald Chambers Buys 30,000 Shares

Global Atomic Co. (TSE:GLO – Get Free Report) Director Dean Ronald Chambers bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.73 per share, with a total value of C$21,900.00.
Global Atomic Stock Performance
TSE:GLO opened at C$0.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.71. The company has a market cap of C$213.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.37. Global Atomic Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.14.
Global Atomic Company Profile
