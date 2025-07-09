Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Stock Position Increased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 201.7% during the first quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

XYLD stock opened at $39.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.72. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $34.53 and a 52-week high of $43.43.

About Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

