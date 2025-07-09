Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 63.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,699 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSSC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 12,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 22,496 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,320,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 119,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,253,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of GSSC opened at $70.02 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $54.91 and a 12-month high of $77.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.67 million, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.98.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.