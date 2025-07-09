GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT) Stock Price Up 1.5% – Here’s Why

GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.63 and last traded at $62.62. Approximately 503 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 8,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.67.

GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.59. The stock has a market cap of $112.71 million, a P/E ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 1.05.

GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (XOUT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the XOUT US Large Cap TR index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap stocks selected based on a proprietary, quantitative scoring methodology excluding potentially underperforming companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.