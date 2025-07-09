GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) vs. One Bio (OTCMKTS:ONBI) Financial Comparison

One Bio (OTCMKTS:ONBI – Get Free Report) and GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for One Bio and GrowGeneration, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score One Bio 0 0 0 0 0.00 GrowGeneration 0 3 1 0 2.25

GrowGeneration has a consensus target price of $2.38, suggesting a potential upside of 130.58%. Given GrowGeneration’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GrowGeneration is more favorable than One Bio.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

One Bio has a beta of -4.27, indicating that its stock price is 527% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GrowGeneration has a beta of 3.32, indicating that its stock price is 232% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares One Bio and GrowGeneration’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Bio N/A N/A N/A GrowGeneration -28.33% -32.51% -22.75%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares One Bio and GrowGeneration”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Bio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GrowGeneration $188.87 million 0.32 -$49.51 million ($0.84) -1.23

One Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GrowGeneration.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.0% of GrowGeneration shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of GrowGeneration shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GrowGeneration beats One Bio on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About One Bio

ONE Bio Corp., an agritech company, together with its subsidiaries, utilizes green process manufacturing to produce raw chemicals and herbal extracts, natural supplements, and organic products. The company operates through two business units, Chemical and Herbal Extracts (CHE) and Organic Products (OP). The CHE business unit engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of bio-ecological products and over-the-counter products utilizing the extractions of tobacco leaves and various other plant materials. It produces chemical and herbal extracts for use in a range of health and wellness products, including chemical extracts comprising Solanesol and Coenzyme Q10; and herabal extracts, such as Resveratrol, 5-Hydroxytryptophan, Ganoderma Tea, and powdered and particulate fertilizers. This business unit distributes its products through independent third party distributors, universities, and hospital research centers to the bio-health industry and raw chemical intermediates industry in the People's Republic of China. The OP business unit manufactures various consumer and commercial use health and energy drinks, organic food products, and fertilizers primarily based on bamboo in the People's Republic of China. Its products include boiled bamboo shoot cans, boiled bamboo shoot cans with vacuum packing, boiled mixed vegetables, and boiled seasoned vegetables, as well as Kamameshi, a Japanese rice dish. This segment distributes its products directly to supermarket chains, hotels, hospitals, and restaurants, as well as through a network of independent third party distributors. ONE Bio Corp. exports its products to Japan, southeast Asia, Europe, and North America. The company was formerly known as ONE Holdings, Corp. and changed its name to ONE Bio Corp. in November 2009. ONE Bio Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Aventura, Florida.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, and environmental control systems, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products. It operates a chain of stores in California, Colorado, Michigan, Maine, Oklahoma, Oregon, Washington, Montana, New York, Ohio, Mississippi, Missouri, Arizona, Rhode Island, Florida, Massachusetts, Virginia, New Jersey, and New Mexico, as well as growgeneration.com, an online superstore for cultivators, a wholesale business for resellers, HRG Distribution, and benching, racking, and storage solutions and MMI. The company was formerly known as Easylife Corp. GrowGeneration Corp. was founded in 2008 and is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

