Head to Head Comparison: CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) and Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF)

Risk & Volatility

CCA Industries has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pola Orbis has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get CCA Industries alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CCA Industries and Pola Orbis”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCA Industries $7.74 million 0.76 -$6.12 million ($0.77) -1.16 Pola Orbis $1.13 billion 1.95 $61.29 million $0.22 45.23

Profitability

Pola Orbis has higher revenue and earnings than CCA Industries. CCA Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pola Orbis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares CCA Industries and Pola Orbis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCA Industries -80.62% -96.03% -71.60% Pola Orbis 4.31% 5.28% 4.40%

Summary

Pola Orbis beats CCA Industries on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CCA Industries

(Get Free Report)

CCA Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes health and beauty aid products in the United States and internationally. It offers oral health-care products under the Plus+White brand; skin-care products under the Sudden Change and Porcelana brand names; nail treatments under the brand name of Nutra Nail; medicated topical and shave gels under the Bikini Zone brand; depilatories under the Hair Off brand and; perfumes under the brand name of Sunset Cafe. The company markets its products to drug, food, and mass-merchandise retail chains; warehouse clubs; and wholesale beauty-aids through independent sales representatives and distributors, as well as through Internet. CCA Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Lyndhurst, New Jersey.

About Pola Orbis

(Get Free Report)

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names. The Real Estate segment is involved in the leasing of office buildings and residential properties. The company also involves in the management and operation of buildings. It sells its products through department, directly operated retail, duty-free stores, Internet, and cosmetics stores, as well as through door-to-door sales, and mail-order sales. Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for CCA Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCA Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.