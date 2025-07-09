Head to Head Contrast: GSV (OTCMKTS:GSVI) vs. D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (NASDAQ:HEPS)

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) and GSV (OTCMKTS:GSVI – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading and GSV, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading 0 2 0 0 2.00 GSV 0 0 0 0 0.00

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 24.11%. Given D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading is more favorable than GSV.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading $1.74 billion 0.52 -$48.95 million ($0.16) -17.63 GSV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading and GSV”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

GSV has lower revenue, but higher earnings than D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading.

Profitability

This table compares D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading and GSV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading -4.08% -49.90% -7.17% GSV N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.5% of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading shares are held by institutional investors. 36.3% of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of GSV shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading beats GSV on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading

(Get Free Report)

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc. It also offers Hepsiburada Market, an app-in-app initiative and on-demand delivery service that delivers groceries and water; HepsiJet that provides last-mile delivery services; HepsiLojistik, which offers storage and fulfillment services; HepsiMat, an offline network of pick-up and drop-off point; HepsiAd that provides advertising service; HepsiGlobal for discovering and purchasing products from international merchants online; Hepsipay, which offers an e-money and payment services; and Hepsiburada Seyahat for buying airline tickets online. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

About GSV

(Get Free Report)

GSV, Inc. is an oil and gas exploration company. It operates oil and gas wells in Louisiana; and oil and gas prospects in Texas. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

