Head to Head Contrast: iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) & Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT)

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) and Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.1% of Fulgent Genetics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of iRhythm Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.1% of Fulgent Genetics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares iRhythm Technologies and Fulgent Genetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iRhythm Technologies -15.90% -101.04% -9.55% Fulgent Genetics -13.94% -2.19% -2.02%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iRhythm Technologies $591.84 million 7.26 -$113.29 million ($3.14) -42.88 Fulgent Genetics $283.47 million 2.10 -$42.71 million ($1.33) -14.68

This table compares iRhythm Technologies and Fulgent Genetics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Fulgent Genetics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iRhythm Technologies. iRhythm Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fulgent Genetics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

iRhythm Technologies has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fulgent Genetics has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for iRhythm Technologies and Fulgent Genetics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iRhythm Technologies 0 1 9 0 2.90 Fulgent Genetics 0 1 1 0 2.50

iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $138.60, indicating a potential upside of 2.95%. Fulgent Genetics has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.95%. Given Fulgent Genetics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fulgent Genetics is more favorable than iRhythm Technologies.

Summary

Fulgent Genetics beats iRhythm Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services. The company also provides the Zio Monitor System, a prescription-only, remote electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring system that consists of a patch ECG monitor that records the electric signal from the heart continuously for up to 14 days and the Zio ECG Utilization Software System, which supports the capture and analysis of ECG data recorded by the Zio Monitor patch at the end of the wear period, including specific arrhythmia events detected by the ZEUS System; the Zio XT System is the previous generation of the Zio Monitor System and is a prescription-only, remote ECG monitoring system that consists of the Zio XT patch that records the electric signal from the heart continuously for up to 14 days; and the Zio AT system, a prescription-only, remote ECG monitoring system that similarly consists of the Zio AT patch that records the electric signal from the heart continuously for up to 14 days and the ZEUS System, but which also incorporates the Zio AT wireless gateway that provides connectivity between the Zio AT patch and the ZEUS System during the patient wear period. It has a development collaboration agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC and Verity Ireland Limited to develop various next-generation atrial fibrillation screening, detection, or monitoring products. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company’s clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases. Its therapeutic development solutions focus on developing drug candidates for treating a range of cancers using a nanoencapsulation and targeted therapy platform to enhance the therapeutic window and pharmacokinetic profile of new and existing cancer drugs. The company operates picture genetics platform, which includes gene probes, data suppression and comparison algorithms, adaptive learning software, and proprietary laboratory information management systems that helps customers to identify health markers in their personal DNA. It serves insurance, hospitals, medical institutions, other laboratories, governmental bodies, payors, municipalities and large corporations, and patients. The company was formerly known as Fulgent Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Fulgent Genetics, Inc. in August 2016. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in El Monte, California.

