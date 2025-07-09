Head to Head Contrast: Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) and Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY)

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) and Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Get Komatsu alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Komatsu has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyster-Yale has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Komatsu and Hyster-Yale”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Komatsu $26.95 billion 1.15 $2.89 billion $3.11 10.50 Hyster-Yale $4.31 billion 0.17 $142.30 million $5.61 7.51

Komatsu has higher revenue and earnings than Hyster-Yale. Hyster-Yale is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Komatsu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Komatsu and Hyster-Yale’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Komatsu 10.70% 13.56% 7.56% Hyster-Yale 2.39% 23.11% 5.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Komatsu and Hyster-Yale, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Komatsu 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hyster-Yale 0 1 1 0 2.50

Hyster-Yale has a consensus target price of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.19%. Given Hyster-Yale’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hyster-Yale is more favorable than Komatsu.

Dividends

Komatsu pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Hyster-Yale pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Komatsu pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hyster-Yale pays out 25.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hyster-Yale has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Komatsu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of Hyster-Yale shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Komatsu shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.5% of Hyster-Yale shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hyster-Yale beats Komatsu on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Komatsu

(Get Free Report)

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, Rest of Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. The company offers construction and mining equipment, including excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump truck, rope and hybrid shovels, electric wheel loaders, continuous miners, and jumbo drills. It also provides forestry equipment, including harvesters, forwarders, feller bunchers, excavators, mini excavators, and forklifts; demolition, waste, and recycling equipment, such as mobile crushers, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, and mini shovels; material handling equipment; and tunnel-boring machines, pipe layers, towing tractors, and engines. In addition, the company offers industrial machinery, including presses, sheet-metal machinery, 3D laser cutting machine, transfer machines, battery manufacturing equipment, wire saws, thermos modules, thermoelectric generation module, and temperature control products; quarry equipment; agricultural and livestock equipment; EH sensor device; iron and steel casting products; and logistics equipment. Further, the company provides retail financing; construction machinery rental services; remanufactured products; other support services; transportation, warehousing, packing, and other services; and purchases and sells used equipment. Komatsu Ltd. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Hyster-Yale

(Get Free Report)

Hyster-Yale, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships. The company also sells aftermarket parts under the Hyster and Yale, as well as UNISOURCE and PREMIER brands to Hyster and Yale dealers for the service of competitor lift trucks. In addition, it produces and distributes attachments, forks, and lift tables under the Bolzoni, Auramo, and Meyer brand names; and designs and produces products in the port equipment and rough terrain forklift markets. Further, the company designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen fuel-cell stacks and engines. It serves light and heavy manufacturers, trucking and automotive companies, rental companies, building materials and paper suppliers, lumber, metal products, warehouses, retailers, food distributors, container handling companies, and U.S. and non-U.S. governmental agencies. The company was formerly known as Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. and changed its name to Hyster-Yale, Inc. in June 2024. Hyster-Yale, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Komatsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komatsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.