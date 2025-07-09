Head-To-Head Review: Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) & InterCloud Systems (OTCMKTS:ICLD)

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) and InterCloud Systems (OTCMKTS:ICLD – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.7% of Anterix shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.6% of Anterix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of InterCloud Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Anterix and InterCloud Systems”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anterix $6.03 million 76.54 -$11.37 million ($0.63) -39.17 InterCloud Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

InterCloud Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Anterix.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Anterix and InterCloud Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anterix 0 0 1 1 3.50 InterCloud Systems 0 0 0 0 0.00

Anterix presently has a consensus price target of $67.00, indicating a potential upside of 171.47%. Given Anterix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Anterix is more favorable than InterCloud Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Anterix and InterCloud Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anterix -188.56% -29.71% -13.48% InterCloud Systems N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Anterix beats InterCloud Systems on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico. The company was formerly known as pdvWireless, Inc. and changed its name to Anterix Inc. in August 2019. Anterix Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, New Jersey.

About InterCloud Systems

InterCloud Systems, Inc. provides networking orchestration and automation for software-defined networking (SDN) and network function virtualization environments to telecommunications service provider and corporate enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Applications and Infrastructure and Professional Services. The Applications and Infrastructure segment provides applications and services, including SDN training, SDN software development and integration, and vertical network function validation; and cabling and other field installations, as well as designs, engineers, installs, and maintains various types of Wi-Fi and DAS networks to enterprise customers. The Professional Services segment engages in the design and deployment of SDN and software-defined wide area networking solutions for enterprise and carrier accounts. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

