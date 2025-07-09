Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HTLD shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Heartland Express from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Heartland Express from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Heartland Express in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W upgraded Heartland Express to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

In other news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 167,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,413.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,214,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,869,775. This trade represents a 16.01% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James G. Pratt bought 6,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $58,876.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,800. This trade represents a 28.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 619,031 shares of company stock valued at $5,125,232. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Heartland Express by 173.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 317.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTLD stock opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.63. Heartland Express has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.59 million, a PE ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $219.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.37 million. Heartland Express had a negative net margin of 2.86% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heartland Express will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.22%.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

