Heico (HEI.A) vs. Its Competitors Financial Comparison

Heico (NYSE:HEI.A – Get Free Report) is one of 46 publicly-traded companies in the “AEROSP/DEF EQ” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Heico to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Heico pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Heico pays out 5.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “AEROSP/DEF EQ” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.4% and pay out 20.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.0% of Heico shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.1% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEF EQ” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of Heico shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEF EQ” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Heico has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heico’s peers have a beta of 0.98, suggesting that their average share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Heico and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heico 14.54% 15.88% 7.76% Heico Competitors -42.27% -0.19% 3.44%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Heico and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Heico $3.86 billion $514.11 million 57.79 Heico Competitors $3.44 billion $265.08 million 77.00

Heico has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Heico is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Heico and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heico 0 1 0 0 2.00 Heico Competitors 349 1815 2783 97 2.52

As a group, “AEROSP/DEF EQ” companies have a potential downside of 0.75%. Given Heico’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Heico has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Heico beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components. This segment also distributes hydraulic, pneumatic, structural, interconnect, mechanical, and electro-mechanical components for the commercial, regional, and general aviation markets; and offers repair and overhaul services for jet engine and aircraft component parts, avionics, instruments, composites, and flight surfaces of commercial aircraft, as well as for avionics and navigation systems, subcomponents, and other instruments utilized on military aircraft. Its Electronic Technologies Group segment provides electro-optical infrared simulation and test equipment; electro-optical laser products; electro-optical, microwave, and other power equipment; electromagnetic and radio interference shielding and suppression filters; high-speed interface products; high voltage interconnection devices; high voltage advanced power electronics; power conversion products; and underwater locator beacons and emergency locator transmission beacons. This segment also offers traveling wave tube amplifiers and microwave power modules; three-dimensional microelectronic and stacked memory products; harsh environment connectivity products and custom molded cable assemblies; radio frequency and microwave amplifiers, transmitters, and receivers; communications and electronic intercept receivers and tuners; self-sealing auxiliary fuel systems; active antenna systems; and nuclear radiation detectors. The company serves customers primarily in the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. HEICO Corporation was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.

