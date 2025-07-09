Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Trading Down 6.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) was down 6.6% on Monday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $47.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Helen of Troy traded as low as $30.35 and last traded at $30.51. Approximately 361,425 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 602,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.66.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

HELE has been the topic of several other reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Helen of Troy from $68.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HELE

Institutional Trading of Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 844.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a market cap of $717.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.28 and its 200 day moving average is $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $485.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.