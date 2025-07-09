Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Trading Down 6.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) was down 6.6% on Monday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $47.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Helen of Troy traded as low as $30.35 and last traded at $30.51. Approximately 361,425 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 602,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.66.
HELE has been the topic of several other reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Helen of Troy from $68.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.
The firm has a market cap of $717.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.28 and its 200 day moving average is $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $485.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.
