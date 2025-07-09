Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Holdings Limited’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on July 14th (NASDAQ:HKPD)

Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology’s (NASDAQ:HKPD – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, July 14th. Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology had issued 1,403,685 shares in its initial public offering on January 15th. The total size of the offering was $5,614,740 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Get Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology alerts:

Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Stock Up 7.0%

NASDAQ:HKPD opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $3.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31.

Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Hong Kong Pharma is an exempted limited liability company formed under the laws of the Cayman Islands on August 17, 2023. As a holding company with no material operations of its own, Hong Kong Pharma conducts its operations through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Joint Cross Border Logistics Company Limited and V-Alliance Technology Supplies Limited, each a limited liability corporation incorporated in Hong Kong and collectively referred to as HK Subsidiaries.

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.