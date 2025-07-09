Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Holdings Limited’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on July 14th (NASDAQ:HKPD)

Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology’s (NASDAQ:HKPD – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, July 14th. Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology had issued 1,403,685 shares in its initial public offering on January 15th. The total size of the offering was $5,614,740 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Stock Up 7.0%
NASDAQ:HKPD opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $3.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31.
Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Company Profile
