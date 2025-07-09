H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Securities Analyst Says

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$11.50 to C$14.50 in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.93% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday.
H&R REIT is one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts with total post-Primaris spin-off pro forma assets of approximately $10.7 billion. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio comprised of high quality office, industrial, residential and retail properties comprising over 29.4 million square feet post-Primaris spin off.
