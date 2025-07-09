Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Given New $36.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Get Hub Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HUBG. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Hub Group in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Hub Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Hub Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Baird R W upgraded Hub Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Hub Group in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.01.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HUBG

Hub Group Stock Up 1.6%

HUBG opened at $35.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $53.21.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $915.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.86 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hub Group will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

(Get Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.