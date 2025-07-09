Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Has $7.31 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,609 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.5% of Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 525,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,040,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total transaction of $1,536,908.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 68,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,197,873.08. This trade represents a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. The trade was a 68.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Truist Financial upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Baird R W cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $298.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM opened at $282.86 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $190.90 and a 12-month high of $296.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.45. The company has a market capitalization of $786.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.