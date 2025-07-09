Hydrogen Stocks To Follow Today – July 7th

Get alerts:

Exxon Mobil, Linde, and Shell are the three Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in producing, storing, transporting or utilizing hydrogen as a clean energy carrier—this includes firms that make electrolyzers, fuel cells, hydrogen refueling stations and industrial-scale hydrogen producers. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the emerging hydrogen economy, which aims to decarbonize sectors like transportation, heavy industry and power generation, though their performance often hinges on policy support, technology advancements and infrastructure development. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.37 on Monday, hitting $110.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,599,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,736,286. The stock has a market cap of $477.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.54. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Shares of LIN traded down $6.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $468.93. The company had a trading volume of 839,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,626. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $461.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $451.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.96. Linde has a 52-week low of $408.65 and a 52-week high of $487.49.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Shares of Shell stock traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.55. 3,423,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,448,283. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Shell has a one year low of $58.55 and a one year high of $74.46.

