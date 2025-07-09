Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Shares Up 14.6% – Here’s Why

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 14.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.75. 2,193 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 1,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Idorsia Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.27.

Idorsia Company Profile

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

