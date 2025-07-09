Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Receives $11.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.60.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, May 23rd.
Shares of NASDAQ IMUX opened at $0.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99. Immunic has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.49.
Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). As a group, research analysts forecast that Immunic will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.
Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.
