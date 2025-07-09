Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Receives $11.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.60.

Get Immunic alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, May 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Immunic

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunic

Immunic Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMUX. Aberdeen Group plc bought a new position in Immunic during the 1st quarter worth $1,155,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Immunic by 480.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 579,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 479,846 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Immunic by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,583,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 415,104 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Immunic by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Immunic by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 177,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMUX opened at $0.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99. Immunic has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.49.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). As a group, research analysts forecast that Immunic will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Immunic Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.