Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Sells $41,097.39 in Stock

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $41,097.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,818,439.44. This represents a 2.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Incyte Trading Up 0.6%

Incyte stock opened at $67.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.68. Incyte Corporation has a 1 year low of $53.56 and a 1 year high of $83.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.65.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.17 million. Incyte had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Incyte Corporation will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Incyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Incyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Incyte by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Incyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INCY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Incyte from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. William Blair cut Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.53.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

