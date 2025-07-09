Insider Buying: Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Chairman Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) Chairman Michael Doar purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.40 per share, with a total value of $61,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman owned 226,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,619,784. This represents a 1.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Hurco Companies alerts:

Michael Doar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 27th, Michael Doar acquired 2,000 shares of Hurco Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 24th, Michael Doar purchased 2,000 shares of Hurco Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $31,980.00.

On Monday, June 23rd, Michael Doar acquired 4,000 shares of Hurco Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.74 per share, for a total transaction of $62,960.00.

Hurco Companies Price Performance

Hurco Companies stock opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average is $17.26. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.76.

Institutional Trading of Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies ( NASDAQ:HURC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.87 million during the quarter. Hurco Companies had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hurco Companies stock. George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its holdings in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the quarter. Hurco Companies makes up about 0.1% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. George Kaiser Family Foundation owned about 0.44% of Hurco Companies worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Hurco Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HURC

Hurco Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. Its principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hurco Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurco Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.