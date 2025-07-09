Insider Buying: Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Insider Acquires 24 Shares of Stock

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) insider Nicolaos Nicandrou purchased 24 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 647 ($8.80) per share, for a total transaction of £155.28 ($211.09).
Nicolaos Nicandrou also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 5th, Nicolaos Nicandrou purchased 23 shares of Phoenix Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 644 ($8.75) per share, for a total transaction of £148.12 ($201.36).
Phoenix Group Trading Down 1.3%
Shares of Phoenix Group stock opened at GBX 635.50 ($8.64) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 635.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 566.02. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 475.20 ($6.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 668 ($9.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.32, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 0.12.
About Phoenix Group
Phoenix is the UK’s largest long-term savings and retirement business with c. £300 billion of assets under administration and c. 12 million customers.
We are a constituent of the FTSE 100 with c. 7,800 colleagues and offer a broad range of products to support people across all stages of the savings life cycle.
We are a growing and sustainable business with a clear purpose – helping people secure a life of possibilities.
