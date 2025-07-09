Insider Selling: Adherex Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Adherex Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) Director Rosty Raykov sold 10,000 shares of Adherex Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $86,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 60,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,368.70. This represents a 14.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rosty Raykov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 5th, Rosty Raykov sold 10,000 shares of Adherex Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $77,800.00.

On Monday, May 5th, Rosty Raykov sold 10,000 shares of Adherex Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $63,100.00.

NASDAQ FENC opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.67. Adherex Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $8.92. The company has a market capitalization of $240.12 million, a PE ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 0.39.

Adherex Technologies ( NASDAQ:FENC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Adherex Technologies Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Adherex Technologies by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adherex Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Adherex Technologies by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Adherex Technologies by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Adherex Technologies by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FENC. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Adherex Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Adherex Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

