Insider Selling: Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) VP Sells 2,879 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2025

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIPGet Free Report) VP Paul L. Alpern sold 2,879 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $25,882.21. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 80,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,602.44. This represents a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Arteris Stock Performance

AIP stock opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.91 million, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.44. Arteris, Inc. has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $12.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Institutional Trading of Arteris

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Arteris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Arteris by 11,823.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Arteris by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Arteris by 4,810.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 10,005 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Arteris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. 64.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

