Insider Selling: Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ) CFO Sells 1,351 Shares of Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $93,570.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 324,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,492,531.30. The trade was a 0.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 21st, Amrita Ahuja sold 10,002 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total transaction of $564,012.78.

NYSE XYZ opened at $67.82 on Wednesday. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.00. The stock has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.74.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XYZ. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Block from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Block from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Argus set a $59.00 price objective on Block in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Block from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

