Insider Selling: Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR) Insider Sells 12,968 Shares of Stock

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR – Get Free Report) insider Josh Hoopes sold 12,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.22), for a total transaction of £21,137.84 ($28,735.51).
Carr’s Group Trading Down 0.7%
LON CARR opened at GBX 150.50 ($2.05) on Wednesday. Carr’s Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 101.50 ($1.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 162 ($2.20). The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The company has a market capitalization of £146.54 million, a PE ratio of -107.99 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 145.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 132.63.
Carr’s Group (LON:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported GBX 5.10 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Carr’s Group had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carr’s Group plc will post 8.8356164 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Carr’s Group plc is an international, pure-play specialist agriculture manufacturer and provider of research-proven, value-added livestock supplements.
Carr’s Group’s mission is to drive sustainable global food security through enhancements to pasture grazing productivity, enabled by research-based products that optimise livestock performance and profitability for farmers.
