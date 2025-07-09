Insider Selling: Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON) Insider Sells 51,999 Shares of Stock

Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON – Get Free Report) insider Andy MacKinnon sold 51,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.92), for a total value of £111,797.85 ($151,981.85).

Moonpig Group Stock Performance

LON MOON opened at GBX 213.50 ($2.90) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £726.71 million, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 242.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 224.63. Moonpig Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 184.40 ($2.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 277.50 ($3.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,511.31, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on MOON shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Moonpig Group in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.49) target price on shares of Moonpig Group in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Moonpig Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 290 ($3.94) to GBX 235 ($3.19) in a report on Friday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 274.75 ($3.74).

Moonpig Group Company Profile

Moonpig Group plc is a leading online greeting card and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Buyagift and Red Letter Days brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group is the online market leader in cards in both of its core markets and is also the UK market leader in gift experiences.

Further Reading

