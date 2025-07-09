Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY)

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 4,799 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 81% compared to the typical volume of 2,653 call options.

BlackSky Technology Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of BKSY opened at $22.49 on Wednesday. BlackSky Technology has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $24.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average of $11.95.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.20 million. BlackSky Technology had a negative return on equity of 45.63% and a negative net margin of 50.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackSky Technology will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKSY. Benchmark increased their price target on BlackSky Technology from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on BlackSky Technology from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on BlackSky Technology from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, BlackSky Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in BlackSky Technology by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 59,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackSky Technology

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

