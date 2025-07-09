Investors Purchase High Volume of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Call Options (NYSEARCA:FXC)

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 2,851 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 534% compared to the typical volume of 450 call options.

Institutional Trading of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FXC. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 13,712 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,316 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the first quarter worth $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 8,401.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 59,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Price Performance

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust stock opened at $71.44 on Wednesday. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust has a twelve month low of $66.52 and a twelve month high of $72.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.09 and its 200 day moving average is $69.42.

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

