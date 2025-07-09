Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,142 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Invitation Home were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Invitation Home by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 99,700.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INVH opened at $32.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.80. Invitation Home has a twelve month low of $29.37 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Invitation Home ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Invitation Home had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $674.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.65%.

INVH has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Invitation Home from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Invitation Home from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Invitation Home from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Invitation Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Home has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.97.

In related news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 148,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $4,969,704.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 642,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,481,727.93. The trade was a 18.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

