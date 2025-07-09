iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI) Trading 0.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $188.39 and last traded at $188.11. 2,457 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 8,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.68.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.06 and a 200 day moving average of $184.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXI. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,689,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,331.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 24,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after buying an additional 22,854 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 31.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Discretionary Sector Index (the Index).

