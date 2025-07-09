iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR) Stock Price Up 22.5% – Should You Buy?

iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 22.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.40 and last traded at $28.18. 4,817 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 12,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.01.

Get iShares MSCI Norway ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Norway ETF Stock Up 22.5%

The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.43 and its 200 day moving average is $25.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Norway ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 264.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the period. BFI Infinity Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000.

About iShares MSCI Norway ETF

The iShares MSCI Norway ETF (ENOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Norway IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Norwegian stocks. ENOR was launched on Jan 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Norway ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Norway ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.