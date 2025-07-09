James Hardie Industries PLC. (NYSE:JHX) Position Lifted by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in James Hardie Industries PLC. (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,002 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 73,504 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 2,189.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 32,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 17,082 shares during the period. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JHX stock opened at $28.10 on Wednesday. James Hardie Industries PLC. has a 1 year low of $19.72 and a 1 year high of $43.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $971.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.86 million. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that James Hardie Industries PLC. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JHX. Macquarie cut shares of James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Raymond James Financial set a $55.00 price objective on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America raised shares of James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.40 to $27.35 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of James Hardie Industries from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.12.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

