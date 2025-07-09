James Joseph Sells 5,000 Shares of Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) Stock

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) Director James Joseph sold 5,000 shares of Stratus Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,715 shares in the company, valued at $295,756.30. This trade represents a 24.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Stratus Properties Stock Performance

Shares of STRS opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.96 million, a PE ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 1.17. Stratus Properties Inc. has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.79.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $5.04 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stratus Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 12,071.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 150.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Stratus Properties Company Profile

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the entitlement, development, management, leasing, and sale of multi and single family residential and commercial real estate properties in the Austin, Texas area and other select markets in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

Featured Articles

