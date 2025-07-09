Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.11.

A number of research firms recently commented on JHG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHG. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 1,490.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 272,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,609,000 after buying an additional 255,794 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $726,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JHG stock opened at $40.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 4.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. Janus Henderson Group has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $46.68.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $621.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

