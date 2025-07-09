Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for MP Materials (NYSE:MP)

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $33.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $32.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MP Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of MP Materials from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.06.

MP Materials Stock Up 0.3%

MP opened at $31.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. MP Materials has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -47.91 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.22.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $60.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.74 million. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 48.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MP Materials will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other MP Materials news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 199,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $5,393,794.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 13,643,076 shares in the company, valued at $369,454,498.08. The trade was a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MP Materials

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in MP Materials by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,537,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,986,000 after buying an additional 2,005,505 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,288,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 429.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,550,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,282 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,886,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,662,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,503,000 after purchasing an additional 942,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

