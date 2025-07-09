Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Underperform Rating for ASGN (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $53.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 18.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ASGN. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on ASGN in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on ASGN from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on ASGN from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASGN has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

ASGN Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ASGN opened at $51.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. ASGN has a one year low of $47.64 and a one year high of $105.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.97.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $968.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.00 million. ASGN had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASGN

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASGN. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in ASGN by 662.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in ASGN during the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ASGN during the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. Entropy Technologies LP increased its holdings in ASGN by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 7,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ASGN by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

