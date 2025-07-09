JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited (NYSE:JKS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.19.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JKS. Citigroup cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JKS

JinkoSolar Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of JKS stock opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. JinkoSolar has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $37.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.58.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($1.40). JinkoSolar had a negative return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that JinkoSolar will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. JinkoSolar’s dividend payout ratio is -54.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JinkoSolar

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JKS. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its stake in JinkoSolar by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 61,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in JinkoSolar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new position in JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JinkoSolar

(Get Free Report

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.