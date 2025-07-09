John Pettigrew Acquires 14 Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG) Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Free Report) insider John Pettigrew purchased 14 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,044 ($14.19) per share, with a total value of £146.16 ($198.69).

John Pettigrew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 1st, John Pettigrew sold 165,530 shares of National Grid stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,078 ($14.65), for a total value of £1,784,413.40 ($2,425,793.09).

On Friday, June 13th, John Pettigrew purchased 33,779 shares of National Grid stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,059 ($14.40) per share, with a total value of £357,719.61 ($486,296.37).

On Monday, June 9th, John Pettigrew purchased 15 shares of National Grid stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,035 ($14.07) per share, with a total value of £155.25 ($211.05).

On Wednesday, May 7th, John Pettigrew purchased 14 shares of National Grid stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,071 ($14.56) per share, with a total value of £149.94 ($203.83).

National Grid Stock Performance

LON:NG opened at GBX 1,031 ($14.02) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,056.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,003.67. The stock has a market cap of £50.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.25. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of GBX 645 ($8.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,145.50 ($15.57).

About National Grid

National Grid ( LON:NG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported GBX 55.60 ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter. National Grid had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 7.72%. On average, research analysts expect that National Grid plc will post 66.9851952 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

