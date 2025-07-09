JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Novem Group

Novem Group increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.8% of Novem Group’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Novem Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 40,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Equita Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Evercore ISI set a $298.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $749,567.91. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 68,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,269,422.47. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $1,608,416.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 62,455 shares in the company, valued at $16,392,563.85. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $282.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.45. The company has a market capitalization of $786.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $190.90 and a twelve month high of $296.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

