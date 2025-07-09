JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.3% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $22,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $282.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $190.90 and a 52 week high of $296.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $268.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Citigroup set a $275.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Baird R W cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total transaction of $1,536,908.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 68,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,197,873.08. The trade was a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 91,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,884,750. The trade was a 9.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

