Jude Onyia Sells 20,362 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) insider Jude Onyia sold 20,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $2,649,707.06. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 18,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,947.57. This trade represents a 52.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $128.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.24. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.23 and a 1 year high of $157.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $572.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.06 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 762,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,089,000 after purchasing an additional 15,266 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

