Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) Insider David Cicurel Buys 2 Shares

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Free Report) insider David Cicurel purchased 2 shares of Judges Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 8,650 ($117.59) per share, for a total transaction of £173 ($235.18).

Judges Scientific stock opened at GBX 8,200 ($111.47) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7,953.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7,640.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £538.34 million, a PE ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.97. Judges Scientific plc has a one year low of GBX 5,900 ($80.21) and a one year high of £116.50 ($158.37).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a £106 ($144.10) price target on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st.

Judges Scientific plc (AIM: JDG), is a group focused on acquiring and developing companies in the scientific instrument sector. The Group now consists of 23 businesses acquired since 2005.

The acquired companies are primarily UK-based with products sold worldwide to a diverse range of markets including: higher education institutions, scientific research facilities, manufacturers and regulatory authorities.

