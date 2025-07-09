Just Group (LON:JUST) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Just Group (LON:JUST – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 209 ($2.84) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 62.25% from the company’s previous close.

Just Group Stock Up 0.2%

JUST opened at GBX 128.81 ($1.75) on Monday. Just Group has a 12 month low of GBX 103.40 ($1.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 168.60 ($2.29). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 142.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 148.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.09, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Transactions at Just Group

In related news, insider Mary Phibbs purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.96) per share, with a total value of £43,200 ($58,727.57). Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Just Group Company Profile

Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.

