K Charles Janac Sells 11,815 Shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CEO K Charles Janac sold 11,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $109,288.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 284,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,277.50. The trade was a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
K Charles Janac also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 2nd, K Charles Janac sold 7,153 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $64,305.47.
- On Tuesday, July 1st, K Charles Janac sold 2,666 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $24,233.94.
- On Friday, June 27th, K Charles Janac sold 18,620 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $186,572.40.
- On Wednesday, June 4th, K Charles Janac sold 2,057 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $16,106.31.
- On Monday, June 2nd, K Charles Janac sold 1,246 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $9,594.20.
Arteris Stock Performance
Shares of AIP stock opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $400.91 million, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.57. Arteris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $12.64.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arteris
Institutional Trading of Arteris
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Arteris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Arteris by 11,823.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Arteris by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Arteris by 4,810.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 10,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arteris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Arteris
Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Arteris
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- EV Tax Credits Are Ending—Here’s Why These 2 Stocks Could Soar
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Don’t Miss Out: 3 Blue-Chips Set to Pop This Earnings Season
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Amazon’s Prime Day Pullback Meets Bullish Golden Cross Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.