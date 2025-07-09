K Charles Janac Sells 7,153 Shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CEO K Charles Janac sold 7,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $64,305.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 295,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,646.55. This trade represents a 2.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

K Charles Janac also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 3rd, K Charles Janac sold 11,815 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $109,288.75.

On Tuesday, July 1st, K Charles Janac sold 2,666 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $24,233.94.

On Friday, June 27th, K Charles Janac sold 18,620 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $186,572.40.

On Wednesday, June 4th, K Charles Janac sold 2,057 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $16,106.31.

On Monday, June 2nd, K Charles Janac sold 1,246 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $9,594.20.

Arteris Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of AIP stock opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.57. The firm has a market cap of $400.91 million, a PE ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.44. Arteris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $12.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Institutional Trading of Arteris

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Arteris in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Arteris by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Arteris by 4,810.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 10,005 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arteris during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Arteris in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

