Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.59) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KNOS. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Monday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,025 ($13.93) price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Monday, April 14th.

Kainos Group Price Performance

Shares of Kainos Group stock opened at GBX 738.50 ($10.04) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 747.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 739.61. Kainos Group has a 52 week low of GBX 580 ($7.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,142 ($15.52). The company has a market capitalization of £932.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 38.60 ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. Kainos Group had a return on equity of 33.12% and a net margin of 12.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Kainos Group will post 48.0997625 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kainos Group Company Profile

Kainos Group plc engages in the provision of digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for transforming service delivery in public, commercial, and healthcare sectors.

